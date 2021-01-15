Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID, 59 additional positive cases reported

As citizens 65 and older are scheduling vaccines, the McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 59 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Health officials said another person had died of COVID.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 3,838 positive cases. There have been 34,840 tests conducted, 30,615 negative results and 387 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 501 individuals in quarantine, 3,285 out of quarantine and 52 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19.85%, according to a news release.
The latest report also means that McDowell had 331 more positive cases within one week. A week before, McDowell reported 3,507 positive cases.
Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain limited at this time.
If you are 65 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Following the governor's announcement last week that anyone 65 and older could get the vaccine, the call center was inundated with calls from individuals across the region. Callers may experience wait times due to the high volume.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 66 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Four staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 36 staff and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 34 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of seven staff members and 34 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 10 staff members and 19 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, visit http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m.