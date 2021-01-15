Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID, 59 additional positive cases reported

As citizens 65 and older are scheduling vaccines, the McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 59 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health officials said another person had died of COVID.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 3,838 positive cases. There have been 34,840 tests conducted, 30,615 negative results and 387 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 501 individuals in quarantine, 3,285 out of quarantine and 52 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19.85%, according to a news release.

The latest report also means that McDowell had 331 more positive cases within one week. A week before, McDowell reported 3,507 positive cases.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain limited at this time.

If you are 65 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.