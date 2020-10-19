Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID, 25 more residents test positive

The McDowell County Health Department said 25 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died due to complications related to COVID-19.

“Please do your part, be part of the solution and wear a face covering. It is critical to stop transmission in our community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”

This brings the total number of positives to 1,128 in McDowell County. There have been 16,173 people tested, 14,782 negative results and 263 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 114 individuals in quarantine, 982 out of quarantine and 32 deaths, according to the news release.

Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are: