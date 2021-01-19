Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID, 25 additional positive cases reported

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 3,924 positive cases. There have been 35,012 tests conducted, 30,959 negative results and 129 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 415 individuals in quarantine, 3,455 out of quarantine and 54 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 21.4%, according to a news release.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 65 and older and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase. If you are 65 years of age and older and would like to pre-register for the vaccine, visit www.mcdowellem.com and fill out the pre-registration form. By submitting this form, you will be added to the contact list for the McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services.