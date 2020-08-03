Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 25 more tested positive

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 25 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, health officials reported one additional death related to COVID-19.
“With the continual increase in positive results in McDowell County, I strongly urge everyone to please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid mass gatherings.” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
This brings the total number of positives to 536 in McDowell County. There have been 8,247 people tested, 7,144 negative results and 567 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 227 individuals in quarantine, 296 out of quarantine and 13 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in Nebo. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 31 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and resident remain hospitalized.
Eight residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed.
“We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives,” reads a statement from the Health Department.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 7 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday Aug. 10 from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!