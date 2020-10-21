Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 20 more test positive

The McDowell County Health Department said 20 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another person has died.
That news came as Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina will remain paused in Phase 3 for three more weeks as health officials continue to monitor North Carolina’s viral trends. North Carolina has seen increased hospitalizations and trajectory of cases in recent weeks. Cooper underscored the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and using good judgment despite fatigue or frustration with the pandemic.
“As this pandemic continues, I know it’s difficult and tiring to keep up our guard, especially when we’re gathered with people we love. But it’s necessary. No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family, so we must keep prevention at the forefront,” said Cooper. “Wearing a mask shows you care about people. Wearing a mask is an easy way to protect our communities and look out for each other. Confronting the virus head on and doing our part as individuals is good for our health and good for our economy.”
Wednesday's report brings the total number of positives to 1,158 in McDowell County. There have been 16,483 people tested, 15,127 negative results and 198 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 145 individuals in quarantine, 980 out of quarantine and 33 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive. All four have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 11 staff members and 27 residents have tested positive. A total of 14 residents and seven staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 15 staff members and two inmates have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff and two inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, visit http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 23 from 9-11 a.m.
