Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 12 more test positive

Another person has died and 12 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in McDowell, local officials said Wednesday. Across the state, new daily cases this month have reached levels not seen since a July peak
“Please do your part, be part of the solution and wear a face covering. It is critical to stop transmission in our community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,078 in McDowell County. There have been 15,734 people tested, 14,239 negative results and 417 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 119 individuals in quarantine, 928 out of quarantine and 31 deaths, according to a news release.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, state Department of health and Human Services secretary, said at a news conference the state's COVID-19 trends are getting worse, according to a story in the News & Observer of Raleigh.
"This worsening of our trends is concerning, and we need to do all we can to turn those trends around," she said. "We do not want to have to go backwards."
Cohen said the state was able to avoid the first and second surges of cases that hit other states, and she wants that progress to continue, especially as flu season approaches.
She said no specific type of setting is responsible for the increases and the virus' spread. It can spread as more people drop their guards in following mask guidelines and social distancing rules and washing their hands, the N&O reported.
"Where before I could pinpoint maybe a certain thing here or there, what we're seeing now is this virus is everywhere," Cohen said. "There's no single place, no single age, no single location, which means we have to make sure we're being vigilant across the board."
Support Local Journalism
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 10 staff members and 17 residents have tested positive. A total of five residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 13 staff and one inmate have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of two staff members and two inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, visit http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 16 from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!