Update: Another McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 12 more test positive

Another person has died and 12 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in McDowell, local officials said Wednesday. Across the state, new daily cases this month have reached levels not seen since a July peak

“Please do your part, be part of the solution and wear a face covering. It is critical to stop transmission in our community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”

This brings the total number of positives to 1,078 in McDowell County. There have been 15,734 people tested, 14,239 negative results and 417 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 119 individuals in quarantine, 928 out of quarantine and 31 deaths, according to a news release.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, state Department of health and Human Services secretary, said at a news conference the state's COVID-19 trends are getting worse, according to a story in the News & Observer of Raleigh.