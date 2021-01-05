Update: 90 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The latest report means there are 3,336 of total positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 32,302 tests conducted, 28,595 negative results and 371 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 504 individuals in quarantine, 2,783 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 26.7%, according to a news release.

“It is critical now, more than ever, to follow isolation and quarantine measures if you are positive or living with a positive,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Transmission continues to remain extremely high. If you are outside of your home, there is a high probability you will be exposed to COVID-19. While we work through getting everyone the vaccine, please stay vigilant in your precautions. Always wear a mask when you are out, avoid places with large crowds, stay home when possible and wash your hands frequently. This is not the time to let our guard down. Let’s continue to protect ourselves and each other.”