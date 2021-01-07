Update: 69 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 69 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This latest report brings the total number of positives to 3,459 in McDowell County. There had been 32,829 tests conducted, 28,835 negative results and 535 tests were pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 569 individuals in quarantine, 2,841 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 27.6%, according to a news release.

This also means that within one week McDowell County reported 359 more positive cases. A week ago on New Year’s Eve, McDowell had 3,100 total positive cases.

The McDowell County Vaccine Call Center is now scheduling vaccine appointments for McDowell citizens 75 years of age and older. This age group is classified as Phase 1b - Group 1.

Vaccinations will begin next week for this phase. To prevent an overload of calls during the initial opening, health officials request that only McDowell citizens 75 years of age and older call for appointments at this time. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional phase. McDowell County Vaccine Call Center: 828-803-4552.