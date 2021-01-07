Update: 69 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 69 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This latest report brings the total number of positives to 3,459 in McDowell County. There had been 32,829 tests conducted, 28,835 negative results and 535 tests were pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 569 individuals in quarantine, 2,841 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 27.6%, according to a news release.
This also means that within one week McDowell County reported 359 more positive cases. A week ago on New Year’s Eve, McDowell had 3,100 total positive cases.
The McDowell County Vaccine Call Center is now scheduling vaccine appointments for McDowell citizens 75 years of age and older. This age group is classified as Phase 1b - Group 1.
Vaccinations will begin next week for this phase. To prevent an overload of calls during the initial opening, health officials request that only McDowell citizens 75 years of age and older call for appointments at this time. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional phase. McDowell County Vaccine Call Center: 828-803-4552.
“We are excited to see vaccinations begin in McDowell County,” stated Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Our staff along with Public Health has been planning for months to roll these vaccines out. This will be the largest logistical mission ever for our agency. We have activated additional staff and will be partnering with multiple agencies to assist with upcoming vaccinations. While you are waiting on a vaccine, it is essential to continue wearing a mask, practice social distancing, use good hand hygiene, and avoid gatherings.”
Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 66 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Four staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 35 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of five staff members and 28 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and three residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Jan. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m.