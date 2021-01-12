Update: 61 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 61 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report on Tuesday means a total of 3,706 McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 33,980 tests conducted, 29,843 negative results and 431 tests were pending results. As of Tuesday’s report, there were 539 individuals in quarantine, 3,118 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 23.9%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to our community. Please do your part to prevent additional spread of the virus by wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart, avoiding gatherings and washing your hands often. These simple steps help protect you, your family, neighbors and our local businesses, said health officials.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 75 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 75 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase.