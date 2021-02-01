Update: 60 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 60 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,280 positive cases. There have been 37,075 tests conducted, 32,600 negative results and 195 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 238 individuals in quarantine, 3,980 out of quarantine and 62 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19%, according to a news release. State officials aim for 5% or less.
McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department would like to thank the public for their patience with vaccination scheduling. On Jan. 26, the vaccine hotline temporarily discontinued making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Instead, individuals who call the vaccine hotline will be placed on a wait list. Those on the wait list will be called back to schedule an appointment when additional doses of the vaccine become available. This wait list method will better serve the public, since those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them. This is especially helpful, since vaccine supplies are still low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The vaccine hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 68 staff members and 110 (corrected) inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. A total of 23 inmates and four staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 38 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 36 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of nine staff members and 40 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 35 residents have tested positive. A total of three residents have died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of 3 staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup: McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 9-11 a.m.