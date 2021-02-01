Update: 60 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,280 positive cases. There have been 37,075 tests conducted, 32,600 negative results and 195 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 238 individuals in quarantine, 3,980 out of quarantine and 62 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19%, according to a news release. State officials aim for 5% or less.

Instead, individuals who call the vaccine hotline will be placed on a wait list. Those on the wait list will be called back to schedule an appointment when additional doses of the vaccine become available. This wait list method will better serve the public, since those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them. This is especially helpful, since vaccine supplies are still low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The vaccine hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week.