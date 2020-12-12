Update: 57 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On the same day local school officials announced a return to remote learning, the McDowell County Health Department reported 57 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
There were 2,257 positive cases in McDowell County as of Friday afternoon. There had been 26,903 tests conducted, 24,388 negative results and 258 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 420 individuals in quarantine, 1,794 out of quarantine and 43 deaths, according to the news release.
“As we continue to see high community transmission in McDowell County, it is important to remember what we can do individually to slow it down,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “First, just because you do not have symptoms does not mean you do not have COVID-19. Symptoms also do not indicate if you are contagious or not. You may have contracted COVID-19, have no symptoms and be contagious to others. So, if you have contact with anyone other than those in your household, you should assume that you have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Second, if you test positive for COVID-19, it is critical that you isolate from others. Please take the isolation and quarantine measures seriously and stay home. If you have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 and are out in public then you are spreading it to others. Along with these measures and we wear a mask, wash our hands and social distance, we can slow down transmission in our community. Take care of each other, take care of those that are vulnerable, take care of your family and take care of yourselves.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 11 inmates and two staff members have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 28 staff members and 29 inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. Three staff members and one resident have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to : http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 16 from to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
