Update: 57 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On the same day local school officials announced a return to remote learning, the McDowell County Health Department reported 57 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

There were 2,257 positive cases in McDowell County as of Friday afternoon. There had been 26,903 tests conducted, 24,388 negative results and 258 tests were pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 420 individuals in quarantine, 1,794 out of quarantine and 43 deaths, according to the news release.

“As we continue to see high community transmission in McDowell County, it is important to remember what we can do individually to slow it down,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “First, just because you do not have symptoms does not mean you do not have COVID-19. Symptoms also do not indicate if you are contagious or not. You may have contracted COVID-19, have no symptoms and be contagious to others. So, if you have contact with anyone other than those in your household, you should assume that you have been exposed to COVID-19.