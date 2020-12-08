Update: 55 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday that 55 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brought the total number of positives to 2,122 in McDowell County. There had been 26,077 tests conducted, 23,638 negative results and 317 tests are pending results. As of Tuesday's report, there were 402 individuals in quarantine, 1,679 out of quarantine and 41 deaths, according to a news release.
“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues across McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 15.4%. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of eight inmates and two staff members have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. Three staff members and one resident have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 32 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 27 staff members and nine inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 9 o 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.
