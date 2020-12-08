Update: 55 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday that 55 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brought the total number of positives to 2,122 in McDowell County. There had been 26,077 tests conducted, 23,638 negative results and 317 tests are pending results. As of Tuesday's report, there were 402 individuals in quarantine, 1,679 out of quarantine and 41 deaths, according to a news release.

“Widespread community transmission of COVID-19 continues across McDowell County,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The 14-day positivity rate for McDowell County is currently 15.4%. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community.”

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are: