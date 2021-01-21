Update: 52 additional McDowell County residents test positive for COVID-19

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 65 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase. If you are 65 years of age and older and would like to pre-register for the vaccine, please visit www.mcdowellem.com and fill out the pre-registration form. By submitting this form, you will be added to the contact list for the McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services.