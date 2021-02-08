Update: 48 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 48 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,410 positive cases. There have been 37,817 tests conducted, 33,293 negative results and 114 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 188 individuals in quarantine, 4,153 out of quarantine and 69 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.8%, according to a news release.
COVID-19 continues to pose a significant threat to our community. Please do your part to prevent additional spread of the virus by wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart, avoiding gatherings and washing your hands often. These simple steps help protect you, your family, neighbors and our local businesses.
McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older by appointment only. Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 4,890
• Second doses: 731
• Total doses administered 5,621
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 23 inmates and four staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of nine staff members and 40 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive. A total of seven residents have died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. One resident has died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687.
The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 8:30-10 a.m.
Statewide, at least 796,195 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 9,983 have died since March. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 4,674 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,172 reported the day before. Fifty-seven additional deaths were added to the total Sunday, according to an article by The News & Observer of Raleigh.
Deaths do not all occur on the day the state reports them. The state Health Department revises its daily figures as information becomes available. At least 2,378 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday, down 90 from the day before. The number has steadily dropped over the past 13 days. As of Friday, the latest day for which data are available, 7.4% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials said the number should be about 5% or lower to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to The News & Observer article.
Churches are also helping address the vaccine inequity in North Carolina. On Saturday, a partnership between WakeMed and Wake County Public Health delivered 1,700 COVID-19 vaccines to 16 churches and a community center in southeast Raleigh in an attempt to overcome transportation and other equity concerns surrounding vaccination. North Carolina, like many states, has so far struggled with equity while rolling out the vaccine. As of Feb. 4, white people make up 80.3% of those who have received a first dose of the vaccine while accounting for 70.5% of the state's population. Black people have received 12.6% of first doses administered but represent 23.1% of North Carolina's population. Hispanic people account for 2.3% of those who have received first doses but make up 9.8% of the state's population, according to The News & Observer article.
"We do not see that we are vaccinating our African-American, our Hispanic community, our Native American community at the same rate we are vaccinating our white community, and that means we have work to do," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state health department, said last week during a fireside chat with the Rev. William Barber II. Churches and community centers have recruited people who may not otherwise be able to access the vaccine, used trusted messengers to address fears about the vaccine and reached out directly to those who may not be able to figure out an online registration process, according to The News & Observer article.