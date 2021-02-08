Update: 48 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.

• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. One resident has died due to COVID-19.

The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687.

The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.

To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:

• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 8:30-10 a.m.

Statewide, at least 796,195 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 9,983 have died since March. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported 4,674 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,172 reported the day before. Fifty-seven additional deaths were added to the total Sunday, according to an article by The News & Observer of Raleigh.