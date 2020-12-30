Update: 47 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, two more people die

Two more people have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of known deaths associated with the virus to 49 since the pandemic began, health officials said Wednesday.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means there are a total of 3,014 positive cases in McDowell County. As of Wednesday’s report, there were 30,805 tests conducted, 27,453 negative results and 338 tests are pending results. There are 509 individuals in quarantine, 2,456 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 26.8%, according to a news release.

“It is now more important than ever to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19,” reads the news release. “Community transmission is very high. Just in the month of December, 1,194 McDowell County residents have contracted COVID-19. Simple steps such as avoiding gatherings, staying home when you are sick, wearing a mask and washing your hands could make all the difference for you and your loved ones.”