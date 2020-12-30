Update: 47 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, two more people die

Two more people have died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of known deaths associated with the virus to 49 since the pandemic began, health officials said Wednesday.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 47 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means there are a total of 3,014 positive cases in McDowell County. As of Wednesday’s report, there were 30,805 tests conducted, 27,453 negative results and 338 tests are pending results. There are 509 individuals in quarantine, 2,456 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 26.8%, according to a news release.
“It is now more important than ever to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19,” reads the news release. “Community transmission is very high. Just in the month of December, 1,194 McDowell County residents have contracted COVID-19. Simple steps such as avoiding gatherings, staying home when you are sick, wearing a mask and washing your hands could make all the difference for you and your loved ones.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 61 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Three staff members have recovered.
• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of two staff members and four residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 34 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of seven staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html