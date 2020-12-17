Update: 38 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

There were 2,457 total positives in McDowell County. There had been 28,627 tests conducted, 25,791 negative results and 379 tests were pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 390 individuals in quarantine, 2,022 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.

“The Health Department and the Emergency Operations Center continue to notify individuals of positive or negative COVID-19 test results,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “We are actively contact tracing all individuals that test positive and their contacts. As numbers in the community rise, it may take a few days for someone to contact trace you. If you already know that you are positive, please stay home and follow all quarantine measures. This includes you and everyone living in your household. If you have questions or concerns, write them down and talk to the contact tracer when they call you. It is critical for all positive individuals to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.”