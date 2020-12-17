Update: 38 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday evening that 38 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
There were 2,457 total positives in McDowell County. There had been 28,627 tests conducted, 25,791 negative results and 379 tests were pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 390 individuals in quarantine, 2,022 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.
“The Health Department and the Emergency Operations Center continue to notify individuals of positive or negative COVID-19 test results,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “We are actively contact tracing all individuals that test positive and their contacts. As numbers in the community rise, it may take a few days for someone to contact trace you. If you already know that you are positive, please stay home and follow all quarantine measures. This includes you and everyone living in your household. If you have questions or concerns, write them down and talk to the contact tracer when they call you. It is critical for all positive individuals to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 24 inmates and two staff membrs have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 34 staff and 44 inmates have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. All staff members and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of one staff member and one resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Heath Department; Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Only one test site will occur during the week of Christmas. It is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McDowell Health Department.
