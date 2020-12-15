Update: 36 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday that 36 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported one additional death due to COVID-19.

There are 2,397 total positives in McDowell County. There have been 28,229 tests conducted, 25,394 negative results and 438 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there are 454 individuals in quarantine, 1,898 out of quarantine and 45 deaths, according to a news release.

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 24 inmates and two staff members have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 34 staff members and 44 inmates have tested positive.