Update: 35 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday that 35 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported one additional death due to COVID-19.

There were 2,200 positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 26,686 tests conducted, 24,128 negative results and 358 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 387 individuals in quarantine, 1,770 out of quarantine and 43 deaths, according to a news release.

It also means that within one week McDowell County had 297 more positive cases. A week ago, the total number was 1,903.

“As we continue to see high community transmission in McDowell County, it is important to remember what we can do individually to slow it down,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “First, just because you do not have symptoms does not mean you do not have COVID-19. Symptoms also do not indicate if you are contagious or not. You may have contracted COVID-19, have no symptoms and be contagious to others. So, if you have contact with anyone other than those in your household, you should assume that you have been exposed to COVID-19.