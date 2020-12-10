Update: 35 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday that 35 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported one additional death due to COVID-19.
There were 2,200 positive cases in McDowell County. There have been 26,686 tests conducted, 24,128 negative results and 358 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 387 individuals in quarantine, 1,770 out of quarantine and 43 deaths, according to a news release.
It also means that within one week McDowell County had 297 more positive cases. A week ago, the total number was 1,903.
“As we continue to see high community transmission in McDowell County, it is important to remember what we can do individually to slow it down,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “First, just because you do not have symptoms does not mean you do not have COVID-19. Symptoms also do not indicate if you are contagious or not. You may have contracted COVID-19, have no symptoms and be contagious to others. So, if you have contact with anyone other than those in your household, you should assume that you have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Second, if you test positive for COVID-19, it is critical that you isolate from others. Please take the isolation and quarantine measures seriously and stay home. If you have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 and are out in public then you are spreading it to others. Along with these measures and we wear a mask, wash our hands and social distance, we can slow down transmission in our community. Take care of each other, take care of those that are vulnerable, take care of your family and take care of yourselves.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 11 inmates and two staff members have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 28 staff members and 21 inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. Three staff members and one resident have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 32 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, got o http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Dec. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• McDowell County Heath Department; Friday, Dec. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.
