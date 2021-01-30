Update: 34 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 34 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

McDowell ended the month on a bright spot: January's positive cases were most likely lower than December's record month.

The latest report means McDowell had a total number of 4,220 positive cases. There had been 36,783 tests conducted, 32,376 negative results and 187 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 295 individuals in quarantine, 3,864 out of quarantine and 61 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.8%, according to a news release.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Vaccine Hotline is temporarily discontinuing making appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, individuals who call the Vaccine Hotline will be placed on a waitlist. Those on the waitlist will be called back to schedule an appointment when additional doses of the vaccine become available. This waitlist method will better serve the public, since those on the waitlist will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.

This is especially helpful, since vaccine supplies are still low across the state.