Update: 32 more McDowell residents test positive, one additional death reported

Another person at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation has died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths there to nine and the total number in the county overall to 14, health officials said Tuesday.
The McDowell County Health Department said 32 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Please remember that every time you leave your home you are exposed to COVID-19. With the continual increase in positive results in McDowell County, I strongly urge everyone to please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid mass gatherings.” said Public Health Director Karen Powell.
That brought the total number of known positives to 568 in McDowell County. There have been 8,402 people tested, 7,344 negative results and 490 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 234 individuals in quarantine, 320 out of quarantine and 14 deaths.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab in McDowell County. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 31 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and one resident remain hospitalized and nine have died.
The Health Department is working trace all contacts of positives to offer testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed, health officials reiterated.
“We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives,” reads a statement from the Health Department.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 7 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday Aug. 10 from 9-11 a.m.
