Update: 30 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, one additional death

Another person in McDowell has died from complications of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 59 locally.
The McDowell County Health Department also reported Tuesday that 30 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,152 positive cases. There have been 36,268 tests conducted, 31,939 negative results and 177 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 312 individuals in quarantine, 3,781 out of quarantine and 59 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 19.7%, according to a news release. The state aims for a positivity rate of 5 percent for the virus to be under control.
According to the News & Observer, North Carolina's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 81 on Tuesday, marking the first time in a week that number failed to decrease.
The state now has 3,368 people in the hospital because of the virus, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Overall, that number has steadily decreased from the pandemic high of 3,990 reported on Jan. 14. A month ago, hospitalizations were at 3,059.
DHHS reported 3,978 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since Dec. 29.
Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 65 years of age and older by appointment only (see the story in the change of strategy).
Supplies remain very limited at this time. The McDowell County Vaccine Call Center operates Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 828-803-4552. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase. If you are 65 years of age and older and would like to pre-register for the vaccine and get on the waiting list, please visit www.mcdowellem.com and fill out the pre-registration form. By submitting this form, you will be added to the contact list for the McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services, according to the news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 68 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. A total of 23 inmates and four staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 36 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 36 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of nine staff members and 40 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 27 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.