Update: 30 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, one additional death

Supplies remain very limited at this time. The McDowell County Vaccine Call Center operates Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 828-803-4552. Health officials will notify the public once they begin moving to an additional vaccination phase. If you are 65 years of age and older and would like to pre-register for the vaccine and get on the waiting list, please visit www.mcdowellem.com and fill out the pre-registration form. By submitting this form, you will be added to the contact list for the McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services, according to the news release.