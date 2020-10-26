Update: 26 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday 26 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Please do your part, be part of the solution and wear a face covering,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is critical to stop transmission in our community. Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”

This brings the total number of positives to 1,215 in McDowell County. There have been 17,368 people tested, 16,055 negative results and 98 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 128 individuals in quarantine, 1054 out of quarantine and 33 deaths, according to a news release.

Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.

The current outbreaks in McDowell County are: