Update: 25 more McDowell residents tested positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday 25 additional McDowell residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), almost assuring the community will soon surpass 2,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Tuesday's report brought the total number of positives to 1,845 in McDowell County. There had been 24,296 people tested, 22,065 negative results and 386 tests are pending results. As of Tuesday, there are 273 individuals in quarantine, 1,533 out of quarantine and 39 deaths, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, McDowell County Schools had their COVID-19 cases listed on their website through Nov. 20. At that time, there were 26 active cases in 14 schools. Cumulative cases from Aug. 17 to Nov. 20 were listed at 86.

Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of four staff member positives and one resident have tested positive. Three staff members have recovered.