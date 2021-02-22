Update: 25 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 25 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,634 positive cases. There have been 39,404 tests conducted, 34,514 negative results and 256 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 136 individuals in quarantine, 4,425 out of quarantine and 73 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.4%, according to a news release.
“We continue to make steady progress with regards to vaccinations for McDowell County citizens,” stated McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “I am extremely grateful for the outstanding partnerships we have here in McDowell County. Agencies and personnel always come together as one team during a disaster in McDowell. Our agency along with Public Health continues to work seven days a week to put an end to this pandemic. As we continue to administer vaccines in a fast, safe, and efficient manner, we encourage you to please continue to wear a face mask, wash your hands often, and practice social distancing. A special thanks to each agency and every individual who is working to administer the vaccine.”
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 6,365
• Second doses: 1,925
• Total doses administered: 8,290
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current COVID-19 outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 30 inmates and five staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of nine staff members and 40 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive. A total of eight residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Houston House: a total of seven staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. One resident has died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 8:30-10 a.m.