Update: 23rd person in McDowell dies from COVID-19. Six new positive cases reported.

Health officials reported another COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing the local total to 23.
But the increase in the number of new positive cases remained in the single digits.
The McDowell County Health Department said six additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center continue to closely monitor the transmission rate in McDowell County,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus.
Powell said masks, good hygiene and social distancing can limit new infections.
Thursday's report brings the total number of positives to 711 in McDowell County. There have been 10,376 people tested, 8,924 negative results and 741 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 158 individuals in quarantine, 530 out of quarantine and 23 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation in McDowell County.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 37 residents and 26 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. One resident remained hospitalized. Of those testing positive, 12 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 10 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The strategy remains the same for public health: Trace contacts of those who are positive, offer testing and quarantine those who test positive for 10 days until the risk of spreading it to others decreases.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug.21 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 24 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Aug.26 from 4-6 p.m.
