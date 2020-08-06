Update: 23 more McDowell residents test positive, one additional death reported

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 23 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Also, health officials reported one additional death due to COVID-19.
“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues to occur throughout McDowell County. Wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often are all basic steps everyone can take to help reduce the level of transmission within our community” said Public Health Director Karen Powell.
This brings the total number of positives to 610 in McDowell County. There have been 8,870 people tested, 7,649 negative results and 611 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 263 individuals in quarantine, 332 out of quarantine and 15 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Thursday morning, a total of 32 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and two residents remain hospitalized. Sadly, nine residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19.
Emergency Management and Public Health staff continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support. The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed.
“We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives,” reads a statement from the Health Department.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 7 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 10 from 9-11 a.m.
