Update: 22 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-two more people locally have tested positive for COVID-19, the McDowell County Health Department said Monday.
With Monday's new cases, 232,747 people have contracted the coronavirus across the state since March, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. That numbers is likely an undercount because tests were rationed early in the pandemic, according to a story in the Raleigh News & Observer.
“The time of year has arrived with several holidays that fall close together,” Public Health Director Karen Powell said in the latest update. “We know that transmission is high among large group gatherings. This is the perfect time to plan, for your family, on how you will handle the holidays safely. Please refer to the CDC website for guidance and recommendations on best practices. It is critical to continue to wear a face covering, wash your hands often, don’t touch your face and practice social distancing.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,047 in McDowell County. There have been 15,219 people tested, 14,054 negative results and 118 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 89 individuals in quarantine, 928 out of quarantine and 30 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: A total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of nine staff members and 17 residents have tested positive.
Support Local Journalism
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of 10 staff members have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: A total of two staff members and two inmates have tested positive.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687.
The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Oct. 16, from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!