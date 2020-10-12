Update: 22 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-two more people locally have tested positive for COVID-19, the McDowell County Health Department said Monday.

With Monday's new cases, 232,747 people have contracted the coronavirus across the state since March, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. That numbers is likely an undercount because tests were rationed early in the pandemic, according to a story in the Raleigh News & Observer.

“The time of year has arrived with several holidays that fall close together,” Public Health Director Karen Powell said in the latest update. “We know that transmission is high among large group gatherings. This is the perfect time to plan, for your family, on how you will handle the holidays safely. Please refer to the CDC website for guidance and recommendations on best practices. It is critical to continue to wear a face covering, wash your hands often, don’t touch your face and practice social distancing.”

This brings the total number of positives to 1,047 in McDowell County. There have been 15,219 people tested, 14,054 negative results and 118 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 89 individuals in quarantine, 928 out of quarantine and 30 deaths, according to a news release.