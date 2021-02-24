Update: 21 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

As vaccination efforts are ongoing and the number of new cases of COVID-19 are improving, the health department asks that you continue to do your part to slow the spread of this virus. The simple acts of wearing a face mask, frequently washing your hands and social distancing can make significant impacts by limiting the spread of this virus.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 6,387

• Second doses: 3,028

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Total doses administered: 9,415

Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.