Update: 21 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 21 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report comes on the same day Gov. Roy Cooper announced the easing of some restrictions for public gatherings.
Bars and taverns in North Carolina will be allowed to open indoors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic's beginning, Cooper said.
Capacity for bars will be limited to 30%, and alcohol sales will be required to stop at 11 .m., the governor said.
- Indoor arenas that can hold more than 5,000 people will be allowed to have up to 15% capacity if safety protocols are followed.
- Indoor businesses including bars, amusement parks, and theaters can open at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people.
Wednesday's report from the McDowell County Health Department means McDowell has a total number of 4,664 positive cases since the pandemic began a year ago. There have been 39,511 tests conducted, 34,572 negative results and 275 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 166 individuals in quarantine, 4,424 out of quarantine and 74 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 17.2%, according to a news release.
As vaccination efforts are ongoing and the number of new cases of COVID-19 are improving, the health department asks that you continue to do your part to slow the spread of this virus. The simple acts of wearing a face mask, frequently washing your hands and social distancing can make significant impacts by limiting the spread of this virus.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 6,387
• Second doses: 3,028
• Total doses administered: 9,415
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Those 65 and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current COVID-19 outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 69 staff members and 110 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 30 inmates and five staff members have tested positive. A total of 30 inmates and five staff members have recovered.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 10 staff members and two residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 14 staff members and 36 residents have tested positive. A total of eight residents have died due to COVID-19.
• McDowell House: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling (828) 460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 1 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.