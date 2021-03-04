Update: 20 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

As the race to vaccinate as many people who want it continues, McDowell’s daily COVUS-19 positive numbers remain in the double digits.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 20 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate — or the percentage of people taking test who come back positive — is 13%, according to a news release. That’s lower than in the recent past, but still above the state’s target percentage of 5% or less.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,751 positive cases. There have been 40,267 tests conducted, 35,440 negative results and 76 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 117 individuals in quarantine, 4,559 out of quarantine and 75 deaths.
COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 7,405
Second doses: 4,159
Total doses administered: 11,564
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by visiting www.mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 8 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 10 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.