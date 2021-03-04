Update: 20 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

As the race to vaccinate as many people who want it continues, McDowell’s daily COVUS-19 positive numbers remain in the double digits.

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 20 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate — or the percentage of people taking test who come back positive — is 13%, according to a news release. That’s lower than in the recent past, but still above the state’s target percentage of 5% or less.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,751 positive cases. There have been 40,267 tests conducted, 35,440 negative results and 76 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 117 individuals in quarantine, 4,559 out of quarantine and 75 deaths.

COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 7,405

Second doses: 4,159

Total doses administered: 11,564