Update: 19 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 19 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Some of our most vulnerable individuals live in long-term care facilities. McDowell County has seen several outbreaks and many deaths related to COVID-19 in these facilities,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is heartbreaking to see the reality of devastation that this virus can leave in a community. Unfortunately, community transmission continues to be widespread. It is critical now, more than ever, to be safe when you are out and about in public. By wearing your face covering you protect yourself, your family, our vulnerable populations, our workforce, our school children, and our community. The U.S. Surgeon General said it best ‘COVID-19 STOPS WITH ME.’ Get tested and, if you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,066 in McDowell County. There have been 15,578 people tested, 14,136 negative results and 376 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 108 individuals in quarantine, 928 out of quarantine and 30 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
- Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive
- Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 11 staff members and 17 residents have tested positive
- Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 13 staff members have tested positive
- McDowell County Detention Center: a total of two staff members and two inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687.
The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, seven days per week.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, visit http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 9-11 a.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 16 from 9-11 a.m.
