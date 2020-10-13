Update: 19 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

“Some of our most vulnerable individuals live in long-term care facilities. McDowell County has seen several outbreaks and many deaths related to COVID-19 in these facilities,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is heartbreaking to see the reality of devastation that this virus can leave in a community. Unfortunately, community transmission continues to be widespread. It is critical now, more than ever, to be safe when you are out and about in public. By wearing your face covering you protect yourself, your family, our vulnerable populations, our workforce, our school children, and our community. The U.S. Surgeon General said it best ‘COVID-19 STOPS WITH ME.’ Get tested and, if you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”