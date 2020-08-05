Update: 19 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday that 19 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the total close to 600.
“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues to occur throughout McDowell County,” said Health Director Karen Powell. “Wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often are all basic steps everyone can take to help reduce the level of transmission within our community."
This brings the total number of positives to 587 in McDowell County. There have been 8,555 people tested, 7,386 negative results and 582 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 242 individuals in quarantine, 331 out of quarantine and 14 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management, continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County.
As of Wednesday morning, a total of 32 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and two residents remain hospitalized. Nine residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. Emergency Management and Public Health continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support.
The Health Department continues to trace contacts of positives to offer testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days.
According to the state COVID-19 online dashboard, here are numbers for nearby counties.
Buncombe: 1,757 cases, 46 deaths.
Burke: 1,596 cases, 26 deaths.
Rutherford: 682 cases, 13 deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported an additional 1,167 cases of COVID-19, down from 1,629 reported the day before. Tuesday's total had broken a four-day streak during which daily cases declined after reaching a near-record high of 2,344 last Thursday, according to a story by the News & Observer of Raleigh.
The state on Wednesday also reported 40 additional COVID-19 deaths. North Carolina had reached a grim milestone Tuesday, surpassing 2,000 reported coronavirus-related deaths, according to the News & Observer.
If an individual in McDowell would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, August 7 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday August 10 from 9-11 a.m.
