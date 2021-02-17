Update: 18 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,587 positive cases. There have been 38,877 tests conducted, 34,100 negative results and 190 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 225 individuals in quarantine, 4,290 out of quarantine and 72 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 20.9%, according to a news release.

McDowell County Health Department, along with McDowell County Emergency Services, continue to vaccinate health care workers and people who are 65 years of age and older, by appointment only. Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state.

Those 65 years of age and older and health care workers can get their name on the wait list by calling 828-803-4552 or by visiting mcdowellem.com, clicking on the red button and filling out the online form. The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them, according to the news release.