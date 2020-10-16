Update: 16 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

In a week that saw COVID-19 cases increase across North Carolina, McDowell had 78 additional people test positive, health officials said.
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department said 16 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The state's spike in numbers and rise in hospitalizations come as North Carolina's Phase 3 is set to expire Oct. 23, according to a story in the News & Observer of Raleigh.
Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday did not offer any hints about whether he will extend or repeal some of the guidelines, saying he will examine the data next week.
"Recently, like much of the country and other parts of the world, we've seen higher numbers," Cooper said at a news conference Thursday. "It will be important to continue watching these numbers over a 14-day period. But one thing is clear. We must be even more vigilant in our effort to prevent the spread of this virus."
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said they are working on the state's plan for vaccine distribution priorities.
Cohen said the metrics the state considers, such as new cases, hospitalizations, and people who go to hospital emergency departments are "going in the wrong direction," according to the N&O story.
The 7-day average for new cases is 1,935, compared to 1,784 a week ago. Daily COVID-19 hospitalization pushed past 1,000 on Oct. 6.
“North Carolina had its highest daily number of recorded cases yesterday,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell on Friday. “Hospitalizations continue to rise and the death toll is increasing. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and individuals should continue to use the highest precautions to stay safe. Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. Please be vigilant in wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing social distancing. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
Friday's report brought the number of positives to 1,103 in McDowell County. A week ago, McDowell had 1,025 positive cases. So in the course of a week, 78 more people in McDowell have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 15,943 people tested, 14,478 negative results and 362 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 112 individuals in quarantine, 960 out of quarantine and 31 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive. All four have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of eight staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. A total of nine residents and seven staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 13 staff members and one inmate have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of two staff members and 2 inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Oct. 19, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Oct. 23, from 9-11 a.m.
