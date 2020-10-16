Update: 16 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

In a week that saw COVID-19 cases increase across North Carolina, McDowell had 78 additional people test positive, health officials said.

On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department said 16 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The state's spike in numbers and rise in hospitalizations come as North Carolina's Phase 3 is set to expire Oct. 23, according to a story in the News & Observer of Raleigh.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday did not offer any hints about whether he will extend or repeal some of the guidelines, saying he will examine the data next week.

"Recently, like much of the country and other parts of the world, we've seen higher numbers," Cooper said at a news conference Thursday. "It will be important to continue watching these numbers over a 14-day period. But one thing is clear. We must be even more vigilant in our effort to prevent the spread of this virus."

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said they are working on the state's plan for vaccine distribution priorities.