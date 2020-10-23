Update: 16 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

Seventy-eight additional people were quarantined in McDowell County last week after testing positive for COVID-19.
The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 16 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to reach that weekly total.
“North Carolina had its highest daily number of recorded cases yesterday,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell on Friday. “Hospitalizations continue to rise and the death toll is increasing."
The message remained the same: Wear a mask, wash hands and social distance.
Friday's report brought the lab-confirmed total number of positives to 1,103 in McDowell County since the pandemic began. A week ago, McDowell had 1,025 positive cases.
As of Friday there had been 15,943 people tested, 14,478 negative results and 362 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 112 individuals in quarantine, 960 out of quarantine and 31 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive. All four have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of eight staff members and 18 residents have tested positive. A total of nine residents and seven staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 13 staff members and one inmate have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of two staff members and two inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, visit http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Oct. 26 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 30 from 9-11 a.m.
