Update: 15 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,979 positive cases. There have been 43,125 tests conducted, 38,112 negative results and 34 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 58 individuals in quarantine, 4,832 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.1%, according to a news release.

Upcoming vaccine clinic (no appointment needed): Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.