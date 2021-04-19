Update: 15 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 15 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,979 positive cases. There have been 43,125 tests conducted, 38,112 negative results and 34 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 58 individuals in quarantine, 4,832 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.1%, according to a news release.
Upcoming vaccine clinic (no appointment needed): Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 14,171
Second doses: 10,598
Total doses administered: 24,769
Free COVID-19 Testing:
McDowell County Health Department; Monday, April 26, from 8:30-10 a.m.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
State numbers: Case count surpasses 943,000
At least 943,693 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,387 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,475 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 2,434 reported the day before.
Twenty-eight additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.
At least 1,064 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, up from 1,020 on Thursday.
Edgecombe County was the only red county in the state’s tiered COVID-19 county alert system as of Friday, indicating it has the most severe spread. There were no red counties at the last update two weeks ago, The News & Observer reported.
More than 2.7 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday.
The state health department did not update its COVID-19 dashboard Saturday or Sunday. New data is posted Monday through Friday.
Walgreens gave some people saline shot instead of COVID vaccine
A North Carolina Walgreens mistakenly gave some people a saline injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Walgreens told McClatchy News in a statement Sunday that a “limited number” of people were affected at a location in Monroe, which is near Charlotte.
The company said those who received the saline shots were notified and given the coronavirus vaccine as soon as they were able to return to the pharmacy. They will receive their second dose within the recommended time frame, Walgreens said.
Walgreens says it’s investigating the incident and taking steps to prevent it from happening again.
Novant to open third vaccination site in Charlotte area
Novant Health opened a third COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Charlotte area on Monday.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, in Huntersville.