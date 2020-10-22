Update: 15 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday 15 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past two weeks, North Carolina has seen an increase in COVID-19 clusters from social events and other gatherings such as parties, family gatherings, weddings and funerals according to a new weekly report the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added Thursday to the NC COVID-19 Dashboard.

“Please remember that precautions to prevent COVID-19 work best when they are done together and done consistently,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Wear a face covering, wash your hands and stay 6 feet apart are critical to slowing the transmission of COVID19. Large social gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. In order to protect our community we must use all precautions possible, all the time. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”

This brings the total number of positives to 1,173 in McDowell County. There have been 16,726 people tested, 15,389 negative results and 164 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 134 individuals in quarantine, 1,006 out of quarantine and 33 deaths, according to a news release.