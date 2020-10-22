Update: 15 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday 15 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
In the past two weeks, North Carolina has seen an increase in COVID-19 clusters from social events and other gatherings such as parties, family gatherings, weddings and funerals according to a new weekly report the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services added Thursday to the NC COVID-19 Dashboard.
“Please remember that precautions to prevent COVID-19 work best when they are done together and done consistently,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Wear a face covering, wash your hands and stay 6 feet apart are critical to slowing the transmission of COVID19. Large social gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. In order to protect our community we must use all precautions possible, all the time. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,173 in McDowell County. There have been 16,726 people tested, 15,389 negative results and 164 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 134 individuals in quarantine, 1,006 out of quarantine and 33 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive. All four have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 11 staff members and 31 residents have tested positive. A total of 15 residents and eight staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 15 staff members and two inmates have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 23 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Oct. 26 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!