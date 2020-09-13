Update: 15 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

McDowell ended the week with a jump in positive coronavirus cases.
After just one case on Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department said Friday that 15 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“It takes a devoted community, pulling together, to get through any disaster,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell in a news release. “As we look back, 19 years ago, at the events that unfolded on September 11th, it reminds us of how we can pull together and be a true team. McDowell County shows that resiliency and dedication every day. Thank you to everyone that continues to play a part in fighting COVID-19. Our focus continues to be keeping the community healthy, informed and safe from COVID-19. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands, these steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”
This brought the total number of positive cases to 825 in McDowell County. There had been 11,852 people tested, 10,749 negative results and 278 tests are pending results. On Friday, there are 56 individuals in quarantine, 743 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.
Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to test all staff and residents and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab has stabilized and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center. As of Friday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Sept. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Sept. 18, from 9-11 a.m.
