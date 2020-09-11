Update: 15 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McDowell ended the week with a jump in positive coronavirus cases.

After just one case on Thursday, the McDowell County Health Department said Friday that 15 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It takes a devoted community, pulling together, to get through any disaster,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell in a news release. “As we look back, 19 years ago, at the events that unfolded on September 11th, it reminds us of how we can pull together and be a true team. McDowell County shows that resiliency and dedication every day. Thank you to everyone that continues to play a part in fighting COVID-19. Our focus continues to be keeping the community healthy, informed and safe from COVID-19. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands, these steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”

This brought the total number of positive cases to 825 in McDowell County. There had been 11,852 people tested, 10,749 negative results and 278 tests are pending results. On Friday, there are 56 individuals in quarantine, 743 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.