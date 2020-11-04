Update: 14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continued their upward trend in McDowell at mid-week.
The McDowell County Health Department said Wednesday 14 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of positives to 1,316 in McDowell County. There have been 18,830 people tested, 17,431 negative results and 83 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 130 individuals in quarantine, 1,151 out of quarantine and 35 deaths, according to a news release.
At the state level, COVID-19 deaths rose by 50 to 4,507 Wednesday as coronavirus metrics continue to increase, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
The state reported the highest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, with 67 newly confirmed deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The death count had stood at 4,390 on Monday.
Reported cases since the start of the pandemic in March increased to 282,802, an increase of over 2,400 from Tuesday, according to DHHS.
Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,186 statewide, with 97% of hospitals reporting.
Out of the coronavirus tests returned Monday, the latest day with data available, 7.4% were positive. The seven-day average for positive tests is 6.8% as of Sunday. State heath officials want to see a 5% positive rate.
Hospitalizations, new cases and percent positive test rates steadily increased throughout October.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assist and provide logistical support to facilities in McDowell that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 22 staff members and 57 residents have tested positive. A total of 26 residents and 14 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of four staff members have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 15 staff members and three inmates have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of four staff members and two inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are three recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Nov. 9 from 9-11 a.m.
Ben Sessoms of the The News & Observer contributed to this report.
