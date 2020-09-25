Update: 14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the week's end, McDowell County's confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 while the entire state would soon top 200,000 .

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 14 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The time of year is here that many types of illnesses, such as flu, strep, and sinus infections, will be prevalent in the community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Please be aware that symptoms for these viruses are very similar to COVID-19. If you experience any of these symptoms, consider getting tested for COVID-19. A test is the only way to assure that you do not have the virus. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others."

This brings the total number of positives to 896 in McDowell County. There have been 12,749 people tested, 11,589 negative results and 264 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 62 individuals in quarantine, 806 out of quarantine and 28 deaths, according to a news release.

A week ago on Friday, Sept. 18, McDowell County had 848 positive cases. The new total of 896 cases means McDowell reported 48 new cases within one week.