Update: 14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

At the week's end, McDowell County's confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 1,000 while the entire state would soon top 200,000 .
The McDowell County Health Department said Friday 14 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The time of year is here that many types of illnesses, such as flu, strep, and sinus infections, will be prevalent in the community,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Please be aware that symptoms for these viruses are very similar to COVID-19. If you experience any of these symptoms, consider getting tested for COVID-19. A test is the only way to assure that you do not have the virus. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others."
This brings the total number of positives to 896 in McDowell County. There have been 12,749 people tested, 11,589 negative results and 264 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 62 individuals in quarantine, 806 out of quarantine and 28 deaths, according to a news release.
A week ago on Friday, Sept. 18, McDowell County had 848 positive cases. The new total of 896 cases means McDowell reported 48 new cases within one week.
Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center located in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive at this time. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to continue to test all staff and residents weekly and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab remains stable and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center. As of Friday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Fourteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 23 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Sept. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, October 2nd from 9-11 a.m.
