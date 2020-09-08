Update: 14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell County Health Department on Tuesday said 14 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are continuing to monitor and work closely with McDowell County Schools to ensure that staff and students are healthy and safe,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The Health Department uses DHHS and CDC guidelines, as well as additional precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We want to support all schools and families in every way we can. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands, these steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”

This brings the total number of positives to 806 in McDowell County. There have been 11,610 people tested, 10,554 negative results and 250 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 58 individuals in quarantine, 722 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.

Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center located in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to test all staff and residents and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.