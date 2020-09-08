Update: 14 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department on Tuesday said 14 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We are continuing to monitor and work closely with McDowell County Schools to ensure that staff and students are healthy and safe,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The Health Department uses DHHS and CDC guidelines, as well as additional precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We want to support all schools and families in every way we can. Please be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands, these steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”
This brings the total number of positives to 806 in McDowell County. There have been 11,610 people tested, 10,554 negative results and 250 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 58 individuals in quarantine, 722 out of quarantine and 26 deaths, according to a news release.
Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center located in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to test all staff and residents and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab continues to remain stable and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirteen residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 24 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,505 deaths and 18,454 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 201 nursing homes, 102 residential care facilities, 43 correctional institutions and eight other facilities.
With 80 percent of the state's hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73% of the ventilators, 28% of the intensive care unit beds and 32% of all hospital beds.
In the personal protective equipment category, the supply of gloves is at a 99-day supply; all other categories are at least nine months.
A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state's three largest cities and account for 44.7 percent of the deaths (1,299) and 50.1 percent of the cases (89,469).
If an individual would like to be tested in McDowell, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Sept. 11, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Sept. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
