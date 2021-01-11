Update: 138 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday as the next phase of vaccinations began that 138 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest report on Monday means a total of 3,645 McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.

There have been 33,604 tests conducted, 29,634 negative results and 325 tests were pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 478 individuals in quarantine, 3,118 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was 25.9%, according to a news release.

Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 75 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 75 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health officials will notify the public once we begin moving to an additional vaccination phase.

While you are waiting on a vaccine, it is essential to continue wearing a mask, practice social distancing, use good hand hygiene, and avoid gatherings, according to the news release.