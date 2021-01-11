Update: 138 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday as the next phase of vaccinations began that 138 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report on Monday means a total of 3,645 McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.
There have been 33,604 tests conducted, 29,634 negative results and 325 tests were pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 478 individuals in quarantine, 3,118 out of quarantine and 49 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was 25.9%, according to a news release.
Vaccinations are now underway for citizens 75 years of age and older by appointment only. Supplies remain very limited at this time. If you are 75 and older, and would like an appointment, call the McDowell County Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Health officials will notify the public once we begin moving to an additional vaccination phase.
While you are waiting on a vaccine, it is essential to continue wearing a mask, practice social distancing, use good hand hygiene, and avoid gatherings, according to the news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 66 staff members and 115 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and four staff members have tested positive. Four staff members have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 35 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 32 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and one resident have tested positive.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of five staff members and 33 residents have tested positive.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of six staff members and 17 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell House: a total of three staff members have tested positive.
• Houston House: a total of one staff member and four residents have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 9-11 a.m.