Update: 13 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

“This is such a critical time in the COVID-19 response,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Transmission is high and hospitalizations are on the rise in McDowell County. We do know that wearing a mask and social distancing work to slow down transmission. Please do your part and wear a face covering. Protect the ones you love, protect those that can’t protect themselves, and protect your community. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”