Update: 13 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

Thirteen additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the McDowell County Health Department said in its Thursday update.
But the outbreak at one congregate facility has been declared over.
“This is such a critical time in the COVID-19 response,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Transmission is high and hospitalizations are on the rise in McDowell County. We do know that wearing a mask and social distancing work to slow down transmission. Please do your part and wear a face covering. Protect the ones you love, protect those that can’t protect themselves, and protect your community. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,251 in McDowell County. There have been 17,778 people tested, 16,498 negative results and 29 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 134 individuals in quarantine, 1084 out of quarantine and 33 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: This outbreak has been declared over, as the facility has gone 28 days without any new positive staff members or residents.
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of 16 staff members and 46 residents have tested positive. A total of 17 residents and eight staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of 15 staff members and three inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: A total of four staff and 2 inmates have tested positive. Currently, there are two positive staff members, two recovered staff members and two recovered inmates.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- McDowell County Health Department: Friday, Oct. 30, from 9-11 a.m.
- McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Nov. 2, from 9-11 a.m.
