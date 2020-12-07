Update: 123 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, one additional death

“When high levels of community transmission are present, we jeopardize the staffing of critical facilities and increase the probability that this virus enters long-term care facilities,” added Kehler. “We are all fatigued and ready for this to end; however, we cannot give up in the fight to protect our community and our most vulnerable citizens. Each day, I think of the families and friends who have lost loved ones to this highly contagious virus. Now is the time for this community to show how resilient we truly are. By working together and practicing basic health strategies, we can rapidly decrease the rate of transmission within our community.”