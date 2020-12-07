Update: 123 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, one additional death

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday 123 additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the highest ever.
Health officials also said another person died due to complications from COVID-19.
That brought the total number of positives to 2,067 in McDowell County. There had been 25,698 tests conducted, 23,423 negative results and 208 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday's report, there were 347 individuals in quarantine, 1,679 out of quarantine and 41 deaths, according to a news release.
“Today’s numbers are the highest McDowell County has seen since the beginning of the pandemic,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “There are several contributing factors to the increase such as continued gatherings among large groups of people, especially families, lack of wearing face coverings and not social distancing.”
“McDowell County is not in the red zone on the NC County Alert System, yet,” added Powell. “The continued rise in positive cases puts us very close to changing from orange to red. Please follow the Governor’s Executive Order, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. This guidance, if done together, works to stop the spread of COVID-19. Watch out for each other, care about your neighbor and your community. Let’s work hard to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work seven days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: A total of four staff members and one resident have tested positive. Three staff members and one resident have recovered.
Support Local Journalism
• Autumn Care of Marion: A total of 32 staff members and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of six residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: A total of 27 staff members and nine inmates have tested positive. A total of 11 staff members have recovered.
“Today, is Day 267 at the Emergency Operations Center for the COVID-19 activation,” states Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “The rate of spread within our community is very concerning. Wearing a mask is a selfless act that helps protect your community, family & friends, neighbors, and our local economy. We cannot afford to risk overwhelming our local healthcare resources.”
“When high levels of community transmission are present, we jeopardize the staffing of critical facilities and increase the probability that this virus enters long-term care facilities,” added Kehler. “We are all fatigued and ready for this to end; however, we cannot give up in the fight to protect our community and our most vulnerable citizens. Each day, I think of the families and friends who have lost loved ones to this highly contagious virus. Now is the time for this community to show how resilient we truly are. By working together and practicing basic health strategies, we can rapidly decrease the rate of transmission within our community.”
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department: Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department: Monday, Dec. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!