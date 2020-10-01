Update: 12 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department was notified Thursday that 12 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This comes right after Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would move into Phase Three of his reopening plan with fewer restrictions.
On Wednesday, the governor announced North Carolina will enter Phase Three effective Friday. The phase will allow more businesses in the state to reopen. Bars will be allowed to operate outdoors only at 30% capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less. All patrons must wear face masks when not actively eating or drinking, and alcohol sales must end at 11 p.m.
Movie theaters can reopen with 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks can also reopen at 30%, but indoor amusement parks must remain closed. Outdoor entertainment venues with capacities greater than 10,000 can reopen at 7% capacity. Smaller outdoor venues can reopen at 30% capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less. Limits on gatherings remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
The phase will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Oct. 23. Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 and was set to expire Friday. COVID-19 trends in the state have been mostly stable in September, but Cooper urged people to remain cautious, according to The News & Observer of Raleigh.
“Our stability is fragile,” he said during a news conference Wednesday. “I believe that North Carolina can do this safely. But so I am clear, every gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease. Being safe means being smart and making sure others around you are doing the same.”
Health officials urge people in McDowell to remain cautious.
“It is positive news for the community that more businesses will reopen, and individuals will get back to work with the new executive order from Governor Cooper,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “As we enter each new phase of reopening, Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center are faced with new challenges to keep McDowell County health and safe. Community transmission continues to be widespread and the positive results are increasing. Please continue to be mindful of large gatherings, inside or out, and always be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing, and washing your hands. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”
The 12 new positive cases bring the total number of positives to 962 in McDowell County. There have been 13,427 people tested, 12,201 negative results and 264 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 112 individuals in quarantine, 822 out of quarantine and 28 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19.
The current outbreaks are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of five staff members and four residents have tested positive
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of six staff members have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, click the following link:
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 2 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Oct. 5 from 9-11 a.m.
