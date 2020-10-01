Update: 12 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

“It is positive news for the community that more businesses will reopen, and individuals will get back to work with the new executive order from Governor Cooper,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “As we enter each new phase of reopening, Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center are faced with new challenges to keep McDowell County health and safe. Community transmission continues to be widespread and the positive results are increasing. Please continue to be mindful of large gatherings, inside or out, and always be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing, and washing your hands. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”