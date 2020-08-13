Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive, two additional deaths reported

The McDowell County Health Department was notified that 11 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the local total to 21.
“We are closely watching the community positivity rate, especially with schools starting next week,” said Health Director Karen Powell. “Please know that Public Health, along with Emergency Management, are working around the clock to ensure that all students, staff and families are safe. These are such concerning times but this community continues to prove its resiliency."
This brings the total number of positives to 671 in McDowell County. There have been 9,681 people tested, 8,470 negative results and 540 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 249 individuals in quarantine, 401 out of quarantine and 21 deaths.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Thursday morning, a total of 35 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident remains hospitalized. Twelve residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 9 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. Emergency Management and Public Health staff continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support, according to a news release.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing.
"We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 day, per CDC recommendations," reads the latest news release. "It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; today, Aug. 14, from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 17, from 9-11 a.m.
