Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday 11 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but total vaccinations have topped 13,000.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,790 positive cases. There have been 40,745 tests conducted, 35,894 negative results and 61 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 112 individuals in quarantine, 4,602 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.1%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 8,539

Second doses: 4,773

Total doses administered: 13,312