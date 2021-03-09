Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday 11 more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but total vaccinations have topped 13,000.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,790 positive cases. There have been 40,745 tests conducted, 35,894 negative results and 61 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 112 individuals in quarantine, 4,602 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.1%, according to a news release.
COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 8,539
Second doses: 4,773
Total doses administered: 13,312
Vaccine supplies continue to be low across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and front line essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-through setup:
McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, March 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.