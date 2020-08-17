Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department said Monday — the first day of school — 11 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 690.
Of those who have tested positive, 450 have been released from quarantine.
“Welcome back to school McDowell County,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell in the latest news release. “We hope the first day goes well for all the students. If we all do our part, we can keep these students in school. Keep them home if they are sick and if your family is quarantined continue to stay home. Please continue to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, and use good hand hygiene, as we all work to lower the positivity rate in McDowell County. These are such concerning times, but this community continues to prove its resiliency. We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
There have been 10,007 people tested, 8,678 negative results, and 639 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 219 individuals in quarantine, 450 out of quarantine, and 21 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continues to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 36 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents remain hospitalized. Sadly, twelve residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of nine residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus on this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- McDowell County Senior Center; Grace Corpening Drive in Marion; Wednesday, Aug.19 from 4-6 p.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 21 from 9-11 a.m.
- McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 24 from 9-11 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!