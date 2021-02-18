Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, one additional death

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,598 positive cases. There have been 38,969 tests conducted, 34,178 negative results and 193 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 188 individuals in quarantine, 4,337 out of quarantine and 73 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 20.5%, according to a news release.

“We continue to make steady progress with regards to vaccinations for McDowell County citizens,” stated McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “I am extremely grateful for the outstanding partnerships we have here in McDowell County. Agencies and personnel always come together as one team during a disaster in McDowell. Our agency along with Public Health continues to work seven days a week to put an end to this pandemic. As we continue to administer vaccines in a fast, safe, and efficient manner, we encourage you to please continue to wear a face mask, wash your hands often and practice social distancing. A special thanks to each agency and every individual who is working to administer the vaccine.”