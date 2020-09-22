Update: 10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 10 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“The stabilization of positive numbers has been encouraging over the last week,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We hope everyone will continue to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. The Emergency Operations Center and Public Health are committed to protecting the community. It is our sole focus to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep McDowell County healthy and safe. Please continue to be mindful of large gatherings, inside or out, and always be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”
This brings the total number of positives to 867 in McDowell County. There have been 12,333 people tested, 11,243 negative results and 223 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 48 individuals in quarantine, 792 out of quarantine and 27 deaths, according to a news release.
Health officials are continuing to assist and monitor the outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential Center in Nebo. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive at this time. Public Health and Emergency Management are working closely with the facility to continue to test all staff and residents weekly and to take further mitigation actions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The situation at Deer Park Health and Rehab remains stable and is being monitored closely by Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center. As of Tuesday morning, a total of 37 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, 14 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 23 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Yancey Street Baptist Church, Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 1-3 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Sept. 25 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Sept. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
