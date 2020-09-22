Update: 10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 10 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The stabilization of positive numbers has been encouraging over the last week,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We hope everyone will continue to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus. The Emergency Operations Center and Public Health are committed to protecting the community. It is our sole focus to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep McDowell County healthy and safe. Please continue to be mindful of large gatherings, inside or out, and always be vigilant in wearing your face covering, social distancing and washing your hands. These steps are critical to keeping our positive numbers down.”

This brings the total number of positives to 867 in McDowell County. There have been 12,333 people tested, 11,243 negative results and 223 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 48 individuals in quarantine, 792 out of quarantine and 27 deaths, according to a news release.